UBS Group AG Acquires 316,246 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 619.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,326 shares of company stock worth $1,280,295. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

