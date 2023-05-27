UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,527 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $356,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,209 shares of company stock worth $116,969. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $26.82 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $400.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

