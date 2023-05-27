UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pearson were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,230 ($15.30) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.38) to GBX 950 ($11.82) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

