UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $166.99 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $369.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

