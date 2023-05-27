UBS Group AG Buys 2,232 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in CRH by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $48.81 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CRH Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

