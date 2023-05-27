UBS Group AG Buys 3,590 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $263,528.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $263,528.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,662 shares of company stock worth $3,524,057. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MC. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.