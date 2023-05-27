UBS Group AG Buys 95,124 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.