UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.32 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

