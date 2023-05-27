UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 16,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,964,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,739,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE HR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

