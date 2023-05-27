UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

