UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Adient were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

