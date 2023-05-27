UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 163,526.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

