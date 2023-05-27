UBS Group AG Has $5.75 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

