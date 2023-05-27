UBS Group AG Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $396,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.90.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

