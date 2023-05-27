UBS Group AG Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

