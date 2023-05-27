UBS Group AG Has $5.86 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

