UBS Group AG Has $5.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 302,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 735.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 206,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ECH stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.