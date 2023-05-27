UBS Group AG Has $6.01 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in SciPlay by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 17.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 116,536 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 110,518 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Stock Down 0.2 %

SCPL stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Activity at SciPlay

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.