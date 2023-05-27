UBS Group AG Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,943,000 after acquiring an additional 187,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.8 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

