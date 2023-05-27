UBS Group AG Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,243 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 430.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

INVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $916.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,954,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,888,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 343,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,710. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

