UBS Group AG Has $6.24 Million Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSM opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.