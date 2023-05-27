UBS Group AG Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

