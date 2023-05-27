UBS Group AG Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 599.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Altimmune stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.08. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

