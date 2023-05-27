UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 616,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.