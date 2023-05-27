UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

