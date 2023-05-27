UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Honda Motor Profile

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.67 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.