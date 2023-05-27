UBS Group AG Purchases 25,604 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1,195.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

TTC opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

