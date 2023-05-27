UBS Group AG Purchases 27,650 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stantec were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

