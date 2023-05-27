UBS Group AG Purchases 33,961 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 622,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.