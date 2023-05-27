UBS Group AG Purchases 382 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $271.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.