UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 590.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Insmed by 374.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

