UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $141.15 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

