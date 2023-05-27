UBS Group AG Raises Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after buying an additional 533,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,100 in the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

