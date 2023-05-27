UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,010,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 331,703 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

