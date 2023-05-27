UBS Group AG Sells 1,697,399 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,697,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

