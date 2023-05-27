UBS Group AG Sells 17,757 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $272.63 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $192.33 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.04.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

