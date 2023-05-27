UBS Group AG Sells 178,098 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

BATS:PTMC opened at $31.83 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

