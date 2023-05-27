UBS Group AG Sells 208,944 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,944 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $47.74 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

