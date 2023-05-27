UBS Group AG Sells 46,202 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 267,195 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

