UBS Group AG Sells 69,629 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

