UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.29 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Articles

