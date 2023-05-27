UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,349,000 after acquiring an additional 538,326 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $8,093,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of SKT stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

