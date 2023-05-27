UBS Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $155.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

