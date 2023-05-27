UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. UiPath has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,003 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 531.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,987 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,773,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.