Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $27.44 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $721.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

