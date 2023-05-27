Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,603,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,290,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In other news, Director Martin P. Connor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

