Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 342,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at $907,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $290,324. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

