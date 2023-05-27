VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $78.74 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

