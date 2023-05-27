VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,311.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 210,045 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,857,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period.

HAP stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

