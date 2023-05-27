Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR stock opened at $186.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $194.65.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.